HC tells CBI to file FIR, probe allegations against Uttarakhand CM Rawat

dehradun

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 04:02 IST

Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to register a case and investigate allegations against chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The HC in its 83-page order, while hearing writ petitions filed by Umesh Kumar and Shiv Prasad Semwal, said “...In view of the nature of the allegations, this Court is of the view that the CBI should be directed to lodge an FIR on the basis of allegations levelled...and investigate the case.”

According to the allegations in the petition, one Jharkhand-based AS Chauhan had claimed that he knew TS Rawat (present chief minister of Uttarakhand) who was the state in-charge of BJP of Jharkhand had in 2016 struck a deal worth Rs 25 lakh with Rawat (CM) for his appointment as chairman Jharkhand Gau Sewa Aayog.

The petition filed by Umesh Kumar, a journalist, also sought quashing of FIR filed against him in July this year. According to HC order, on June 24, 2020, Umesh Kumar uploaded a video on social media, showing documents with certain bank accounts allegedly belonging to Dr Harender Singh Rawat and his wife Savita Rawat, claiming that after demonetisation in 2016, money was deposited in their accounts, which was “meant as a bribe for Trivendra Singh Rawat” . “In the video, the petitioner also claimed that Savita Rawat is the real sister of the wife of TS Rawat”, it said.

In July, Dr Harender Singh Rawat, a retired professor, wrote to police to conduct an inquiry into the allegations. The HC has quashed the FIR against Umesh Kumar and the other petitioner.

Welcoming the order, Darshan Singh Rawat, media coordinator of the CM said, “We also want this to be investigated so that people come to know about the truth.”