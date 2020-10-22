e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Leopard that killed 13-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's Nainital declared man-eater

Leopard that killed 13-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Nainital declared man-eater

The forest department has installed a cage in the area, where the incident had occurred, and deployed a team to track the leopard’s movement

dehradun Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:48 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Uttarakhand forest department declared a leopard a man-eater on Thursday morning after it had killed a teenage (13) girl in Nainital district on the previous day.

TR Bijulal, a divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Nainital forest division, said, “It appeared that the leopard has become a man-eater the way it had attacked the girl. The leopard dragged the girl from the place, where it had attacked her, to inside an adjoining jungle. Local residents protested after the attack and urged the Uttarakhand chief wildlife warden to declare it as a man-eater. The permission was given on Thursday morning.”

The forest department has installed a cage in the area, where the incident had occurred, and deployed a team to track the leopard’s movement.

Also read: Uttarakhand’s first radio-collared leopard found crossing Ganga near Haridwar

The incident had taken place at Tusrad village under the Okhalkanda block in Nainital district on Wednesday evening. The leopard had attacked the girl, when she was going to the adjoining jungle to fetch fodder along with other villagers.

This is the seventh person, in the age group between 7 and 14 years, in the hill state to have been killed in a leopard attack in the past one and half months.

On October 15, a girl (11) was killed by a leopard at Jaspur in Udham Singh district, when she was playing with her siblings outside her house.

On October 11, a girl (7) was killed in a leopard attack in Tehri Garhwal district, when she went to the washroom outside her house.

On October 7, a girl (7) was killed in a leopard attack outside her house in Berinag division of Pithoragarh district.

On October 1, a teenage boy (14) was killed in a leopard attack in Pauri Garhwal district, when he took his cattle for grazing in an adjoining forest.

On September 24, a girl (11) was killed in a leopard attack in Pithoragarh district, when she was working near her house.

On September 19, a girl (7) was mauled to death by a leopard, when she was playing near her house in Almora district.

