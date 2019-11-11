Man calls Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat , threatens to blow up Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri; arrested

dehradun

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:59 IST

The Uttarakhand police arrested a man for calling chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and threatening to blow up Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri ghat on Ganga river on Saturday, police said. The call was made on CM Rawat’s personal phone number, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in its complaint to the police.

The CM received the call during the state’s Foundation Day celebrations, according to the police

“On Saturday, while CM Rawat was busy in events on state’s Foundation Day celebrations, a call came on his personal mobile phone number at 3.30pm. His protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat attended the call when the unidentified caller threatened to trigger a blast at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri ghat,” said a police official privy to investigations on condition of anonymity.

The security team swung into action and traced the call to Haridwar after which the chief minister’s protocol officer lodged a formal written complaint with the Haridwar police on Sunday. A case was registered and security was tightened at Har ki Pauri ghat followed by combing operations to search for any bomb or explosives there.

“No explosives or bomb was found during the search operation by bomb disposal squad and police at Har Ki Pauri. However, on Monday, a man hailing from Pauri Garhwal district of the state was arrested for making the call. He is still being interrogated on how he got the CM’s personal number and the reason behind his act,” said the official.

When contacted senior superintendent of police, Haridwar, Senthil Avoodai K Raj refused to reveal much details on the investigations and the arrest.

“A case was registered on Sunday and we started the Investigations immediately considering the sensitivity of the matter. Investigations are on and we would soon reveal details about it,” he said.