No untreated sewerage to be directly emptied into Ganga: Uttarakhand high court

The Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday ordered that no untreated sewerage will directly be permitted to be emptied into the Ganga.

The division bench of acting chief justice Rajiv Sharma and justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari gave these directions following a PIL by Uttar Pradesh-based Narendra on unhygienic conditions of Ganga ghats in Har Ki Pauri area of Haridwar.

The HC gave these directions after the commissioners appointed by it visited the ghats and submitted their report and findings to the court. The HC said it was disturbing that between ‘Hotel Teerth’ and ‘Nai Sauta’, people have opened their sewerage pipes and drain in the nallah.

The HC directed Haridwar Nagar Nigam to seal the same and challan the persons who are permitting the flow of untreated sewerage and drain directly into the nallah, which further drains out into river Ganga, within 72 hours.

The court also directed the Nagar Nigam to install more CCTV cameras to ensure that ghats are not littered. “It is the duty of Haridwar Nagar Nigam to ensure that no stray cattle are found on Kusha Ghat,” the order said.

The court directed the executive engineer, maintenance division Ganga, Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, Haridwar to ensure that the pumps function round the clock.

“In case of emergency, the alternative should be evolved immediately,” the order said. It also directed executive engineer of the irrigation department to ensure that the garbage at “Rodibelwala” is removed within 48 hours.

The HC said advocate commissioners have also noticed one Nala called “Kassaban” directly opens into Ganga carrying untreated sewerage. “Nagar Nigam Haridwar is directed to seal the same within 48 hours,” the order said.

The HC directed authorities concerned that the drain in front of Chotiwala restaurant be covered and cleaned on regular basis, the overflow of excessive drain water in river Ganga be checked.

The court also ordered that the up-gradation of pumping stations be undertaken and the task be completed within six months. It also directed Haridwar Nagar Nigam to construct 25 changing rooms within one month.

The HC, while reiterating its earlier order, direct Haridwar Nagar Nigam to complete the construction of toilets within a period of three months from at ghats.

“The toilets to be constructed on ghats shall be connected to main sewerage line and no untreated sewerage shall be permitted to flow directly in river Ganga. We reiterate our direction that the ghats shall be cleaned after every three hours round the clock,” the HC order said.

The HC appointed district magistrate Haridwar as nodal officer to coordinate and maintain cleanliness on the ghats and surrounding areas in consultation with the authorities concerned The next hearing in the case will be on October 30.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 01:52 IST