e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Over 200 rescued from rain-affected areas in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district

Over 200 rescued from rain-affected areas in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district

dehradun Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
HT Correspondent |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The Uttarakhand government has deployed a helicopter to evacuate people affected by heavy rains and drop food packets in Pithoragarh district.
The Uttarakhand government has deployed a helicopter to evacuate people affected by heavy rains and drop food packets in Pithoragarh district. (HT Photo)
         

Over 200 people affected by heavy rainfall in Bangapani, Munsiyari and Dharchula areas of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district were rescued till Sunday afternoon, said officials.

Girija Shankar Joshi, district information officer, Pithoragarh, said that different teams from Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working to conduct rescue operations.

“We have so far rescued over 200 people from the affected areas including 25 people who were airlifted. Continuous rescue work is underway in these areas with the help of the Kumaon squad of Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, district and revenue police. A total of 96 personnel are involved in rescue work. In most villages all connecting routes have been blocked due to falling debris and muck, so people are being rescued before any serious disaster takes place,” said Joshi.

At least 18 people have died in various rain-related incidents in the area in the last 15 days.

The state government on Saturday deployed a chopper in the district to speed up the rescue operation and evacuation of people in the remotely located villages affected by heavy rains. The chopper is also being used to drop food packets to the needy ones in villages of the area.

Meanwhile, in Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district, a makeshift bridge connecting villages was washed away on Sunday after heavy rainfall.

In Uttarkashi district, the Yamunotri and Gangotri have been getting blocked frequently in the past week due to debris falling from mountains after heavy rainfall. On Sunday, the Yamunotri highway was blocked for the third day after which work was underway to open the road. Due to this, many villages in the Barkot area of the district have also been cut off.

tags
top news
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, hospitalised on doctors’ advice
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, hospitalised on doctors’ advice
Babul Supriyo to self-isolate. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo to self-isolate. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management
Gehlot writes to PM Modi, urges him to chair meet with CMs for Covid-19 management
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA
Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In