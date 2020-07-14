e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Ten-year-old girl grazing goats raped by relative in Uttarakhand

Ten-year-old girl grazing goats raped by relative in Uttarakhand

A case was registered for rape under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO act based on the complaint by the minor’s family.

dehradun Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:24 IST
Kalyan Das | Edited by Arpan Rai
Kalyan Das | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The incident has happened after about three days of another incident involving rape and murder of a 17-year-old pregnant girl in Bageshwar.
The incident has happened after about three days of another incident involving rape and murder of a 17-year-old pregnant girl in Bageshwar. (File photo)
         

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative living in the same village on Sunday evening in Bageshwar district. The incident however came to light after a case was registered on Monday.

Rachita Juyal, superintendent of police (SP) Bageshwar said, “The incident happened on Sunday evening at around 5 when the girl had gone out near the hills to cut grass and graze goats.”

“During that time, the accused who is her distant relative and known to her, raped her on finding her alone. He then fled from the scene before the girl reached home crying and narrated her ordeal to her family members,” said Juyal. The girl also named the accused when she informed her family, the police official said.

The SP informed that the police received the information about the incident from a person who had called the 112 emergency number.

“Following the information, police reached the village and enquired about the incident which turned out to be true. We then asked the girl’s family members to lodge a complaint. Her uncle then lodged a complaint,” said Juyal.

A case was registered for rape under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO act based on the complaint by the minor’s family.

“Police know who the accused is and would soon arrest him who is into hiding at present,” said Juyal.

The incident has happened after about three days of another incident involving rape and murder of a 17-year-old pregnant girl in Bageshwar. The girl’s father was later arrested for murdering her while the accused of raping her is yet to be identified.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In