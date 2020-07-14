Ten-year-old girl grazing goats raped by relative in Uttarakhand

dehradun

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:24 IST

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative living in the same village on Sunday evening in Bageshwar district. The incident however came to light after a case was registered on Monday.

Rachita Juyal, superintendent of police (SP) Bageshwar said, “The incident happened on Sunday evening at around 5 when the girl had gone out near the hills to cut grass and graze goats.”

“During that time, the accused who is her distant relative and known to her, raped her on finding her alone. He then fled from the scene before the girl reached home crying and narrated her ordeal to her family members,” said Juyal. The girl also named the accused when she informed her family, the police official said.

The SP informed that the police received the information about the incident from a person who had called the 112 emergency number.

“Following the information, police reached the village and enquired about the incident which turned out to be true. We then asked the girl’s family members to lodge a complaint. Her uncle then lodged a complaint,” said Juyal.

A case was registered for rape under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO act based on the complaint by the minor’s family.

“Police know who the accused is and would soon arrest him who is into hiding at present,” said Juyal.

The incident has happened after about three days of another incident involving rape and murder of a 17-year-old pregnant girl in Bageshwar. The girl’s father was later arrested for murdering her while the accused of raping her is yet to be identified.