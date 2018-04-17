SAI badminton coach DK Sen moves out of Uttarakhand

DK Sen, one of the country’s most respected badminton coaches, has taken voluntary retirement from the Sports Authority of India, leaving his students at SAI Almora centre disappointed.

Sen, who hails from Someshwar in Almora, is set to join Bengaluru-based Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

His students at SAI Almora centre are bit shaken by his move as his guidance would have helped them preparing for national and international tournaments.

Neha Rajwar, a badminton player from Almora, said: “We owe a lot to sir and we are quite sad that he is leaving Almora.”

Sen took up badminton after being impressed by his father, an ace badminton player. He did a diploma in Sports from the National Institute of Sports (NIS) that later became SAI.

He first joined NIS in Bhopal. From there, he moved on to Meerut from where he was transferred to SAI Almora centre in 1991. At that time, there was less awareness about badminton in the country.

He was instrumental in setting up badminton courts in Almora and nurturing budding sportspersons.

His sons Lakshya and Chirag are also badminton players. Chirag was world number 2 in junior badminton in 2016 while Lakshya was world number 1 in 2017. His other illustrious disciples include Mansa Rawat, Dhruv Rawat and Shivam.