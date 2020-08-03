Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 count rises to 7,593; over 1.75 lakh samples tested so far

dehradun

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:32 IST

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 146 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally to 7,593. The state also recorded three deaths due to the disease.

Maximum 51 infections were reported from Dehradun district, according to the bulletin released by the state health department. The rest of the cases were reported from Nainital (33), Haridwar (28), Uttarkashi (12), US Nagar (10), Chamoli (5), Pauri (2), Rudraprayag (2), Tehri (2), and Almora (1).

Many among Sunday’s cases were those who had travel history from Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Saudi Arab, Karnataka and Bihar, while 86 were contacts of earlier positive cases which included three army personnel from Chamoli district.

Of the three deaths, one was a 77-year-old female Covid-19 positive patient who died at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani on July 31 due to type 1 respiratory failure, ARDS, bilateral pneumonitis and shock.

A 68-year-old man died at Government Doon Medical College on August 1 due to Covid-19 pneumonia, ARDS, Type 2 diabetes mellitus while a 44-year-old positive man died at the same hospital on Sunday due to Covid-19 pneumonitis, ARDS and type 1 respiratory failure, said the release.

In all, 86 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with 15 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to comorbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Also, 107 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday with a maximum of 53 from Haridwar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 26.58 days, while the infection rate is 4.61%. The state has so far tested over 1.75 lakh samples of which results of over 8,000 are awaited.

Meanwhile, days after plasma therapy treatment was started in Haldwani’s Sushila Tiwari Hospital, the process was stopped on Sunday due to issues related to approval.

Dr. Saloni Upadhyay, in-charge of the blood bank at the hospital, informed that the plasma therapy treatment process has been stopped at present as the hospital awaits approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

In another development, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday evening announced that Rs 1000 will be given to all aaganwadi and ASHA workers in the state, the frontline warriors in the state’s fight against Covid-19 epidemic, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.