e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 count rises to 7,593; over 1.75 lakh samples tested so far

Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 count rises to 7,593; over 1.75 lakh samples tested so far

Many among the Covid-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday were those who had travel history from Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Saudi Arab, Karnataka and Bihar.

dehradun Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Dehraun / Haldwani
Uttarakhand has so far tested over 1.75 lakh samples of which results of over 8,000 are awaited.
Uttarakhand has so far tested over 1.75 lakh samples of which results of over 8,000 are awaited.(ANI File )
         

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 146 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally to 7,593. The state also recorded three deaths due to the disease.

Maximum 51 infections were reported from Dehradun district, according to the bulletin released by the state health department. The rest of the cases were reported from Nainital (33), Haridwar (28), Uttarkashi (12), US Nagar (10), Chamoli (5), Pauri (2), Rudraprayag (2), Tehri (2), and Almora (1).

Many among Sunday’s cases were those who had travel history from Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Saudi Arab, Karnataka and Bihar, while 86 were contacts of earlier positive cases which included three army personnel from Chamoli district.

Of the three deaths, one was a 77-year-old female Covid-19 positive patient who died at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani on July 31 due to type 1 respiratory failure, ARDS, bilateral pneumonitis and shock.

A 68-year-old man died at Government Doon Medical College on August 1 due to Covid-19 pneumonia, ARDS, Type 2 diabetes mellitus while a 44-year-old positive man died at the same hospital on Sunday due to Covid-19 pneumonitis, ARDS and type 1 respiratory failure, said the release.

In all, 86 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with 15 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to comorbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Also, 107 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday with a maximum of 53 from Haridwar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 26.58 days, while the infection rate is 4.61%. The state has so far tested over 1.75 lakh samples of which results of over 8,000 are awaited.

Meanwhile, days after plasma therapy treatment was started in Haldwani’s Sushila Tiwari Hospital, the process was stopped on Sunday due to issues related to approval.

Dr. Saloni Upadhyay, in-charge of the blood bank at the hospital, informed that the plasma therapy treatment process has been stopped at present as the hospital awaits approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

In another development, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday evening announced that Rs 1000 will be given to all aaganwadi and ASHA workers in the state, the frontline warriors in the state’s fight against Covid-19 epidemic, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

tags
top news
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
Bengal fixes Covid-19 tests, kits rates after hospitals found fleecing patients
Bengal fixes Covid-19 tests, kits rates after hospitals found fleecing patients
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In