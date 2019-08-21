Uttarakhand teen on way to school gang-raped by 4 men, dumped near Delhi

dehradun

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:05 IST

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by four men in Udham Singh (US) Nagar district of Uttarakhand, police have said.

The incident happened on August 17 but came to notice only after the victim lodged a complaint against the accused on Tuesday evening after reaching home, officials said.

According to police, the Class 11 student knew one of the four absconding accused men, who are said to be residents of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh.

“As per the complaint, on August 17 morning while she was on her way to school, she met one of the accused Matloob, who was already known to her. He then took her near his car where she saw three others already sitting inside who caught her and dragged inside the car,” a police official involved in the investigation said on condition of anonymity.

The four then took her to a nearby secluded place and took turns to rape her.

“They then drove her towards Delhi and dropped her near Hapur railway station on the way before absconding. The girl then boarded a train from the station and went to Delhi from where she contacted her elder sister with the help of a commoner. She narrated her ordeal to her who then informed the same to her parents,” the official quoted above said.

Her parents sent her maternal uncle to Delhi to bring her back from the national capital.

“She was brought back home the next day on August 18 by her uncle. They then informed the police about it on Tuesday while lodging a complaint,” the official added.

Senior sub-inspector of Sitarganj, BS Bisht, confirmed the incident.

“Based on her complaint, a case against the four accused have been registered for abduction and gang-rape under relevant sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act,” Bisht said.

“During the medical examination of the girl, no major injury came out which could prove a gang rape. The investigation in the case would make it clear. Efforts are on to nab the four accused who are on the run,” added Bisht.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 16:05 IST