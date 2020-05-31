With 158 new Covid-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand, tally increases to 907

dehradun

Updated: May 31, 2020 21:04 IST

With 158 new Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand on Sunday, the tally of total cases increased to 907 in the state.

A bulletin issued by the state health department mentioned that cases were reported from Dehradun (46), Haridwar (17), Nainital (31), Pauri Garhwal (6), Rudraprayag (1), Uttarkashi (7), Tehri (3), Almora (18), Champawat (4), US Nagar (20) and Chamoli (2).

Most of the people who tested positive on Sunday had returned from Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gurugram, Prayagraj, Chennai, Bihar, Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Five cases were reported from US Nagar district are prisoners from Sitarganj prison, while three health workers and one police official tested positive from Champawat district.

In Dehradun district, Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19 along with his two sons and two daughters-in-law on Sunday. Apart from this, 17 of his staff members have also tested positive for the virus on Sunday, said officials. The minister’s wife had tested positive on Saturday evening and had been shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh on Sunday.

After the development, at least four other Cabinet ministers including chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and as many top bureaucrats including chief secretary and health secretary would be put in quarantine as Maharaj had attended the state Cabinet meeting with them on Friday at the state secretariat in Dehradun.

Confirming the test report of Maharaj, Abhishek Sharma, officer on special duty to the tourism minister said, “Maharaj, his two sons and two daughters-in-law tested positive on Sunday along with 17 of his staff members. A total of 41 people including Maharaj and others who came in contact with his wife, were put in quarantine and tested for the virus infection as per the health norm on Saturday itself. The remaining have tested negative.”

The districts of Nainital (260), Dehradun (256), Haridwar (83) Udham Singh Nagar (82) and Tehri Garhwal (77) are the districts with the highest number of cases in the state.

The infection rate in the state stands at 3.43% while the rate of recovery is 12.72%. A total of 102 people had recovered in the state till Sunday.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old Covid-19 positive man had also died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, two days after he tested positive.

Harish Mohan Thapliyal, public relations officer of AIIMS Rishikesh said that the 20-year-old boy had been admitted to the hospital on May 27 for a procedure and he had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 29.

“The boy who was a resident of Shyampur area had been electrocuted last month when a part of his body had to be amputated. On May 27, he was admitted to the hospital again as he developed an infection. Before the procedure, his samples were taken for Covid-19 testing and he tested positive on May 29 and he died on Sunday morning,” said Thapliyal.