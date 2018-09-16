10-year-old ‘kills himself’ in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

10-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide at his house in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Friday morning, police said. Police officials said they did not suspect any foul play.

Police said the child, who was alone in the house on Friday morning, hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

He lived with his mother, a sanitation worker and father, a contractual labourer. Police said that the boy used to stay alone at his home till noon as he used to attend school in afternoon shift.

“His two elder sisters attended school in morning shift and they were not at home. His parents had also left for work,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said that the post mortem ascertained that the death was caused due to hanging.

“Prima facie we do not suspect any foul play,” the DCP said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 03:53 IST