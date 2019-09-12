10kg heroin seized in Rohini, 3 nabbed

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:11 IST

Three men from western Uttar Pradesh, who were allegedly smuggling heroin from Jharkhand have been arrested by a police team in Delhi with at least 10 kg heroin on Tuesday night. Police said they arrested the three suspects from Rohini sector 11 in Delhi, while they were smuggling the drug in a Hyundai Verna car.

Police identified the three men as Jai Chand Saxena, 31 Sonu Goswami, 26 and Shyam, 25. Police said Saxena is from Bareilly while Goswami and Shyam are residents of Shahjahanpur.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Manishi Chandra said the heroin was sourced from Manipur. During interrogation, the three men said that they had bought the car for smuggling the heroin.

“The heroin was meant to the supplied to Punjab. We are interrogating the three to trace their contacts and the source of the heroin. The drug consignment originated from Manipur and was first sent to Naxal affected areas of Jharkhand and further smuggled to Delhi. In some places under the Chatra district of Jharkhand and the hills areas of Manipur, people are cultivating opium,” said a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named.

Police said they are probing if the three has links with the gangs that were busted earlier this year. The three men arrested are from Bareilly and Shahjahanpur- -the same place from where three men were arrested in May with 5kg heroin. “The places are connected. The men in the previous drug cartel brought opium to Bareilly and processed it to make heroin. We are interrogating them to check their links with cartels in other states,” the senior officer said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 06:11 IST