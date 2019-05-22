16-year-old boy climbs train, suffers 35% burns

A 16-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when he climbed onto a stationary good train in southwest Delhi’s Palam and accidentally came in contact with the high tension overhead power cable on Monday morning. Police said that the boy has suffered 35% burns but was stable enough to give his statement.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8 am when Yash Kumar, along with his three friends had gone jogging near the railway tracks in Palam.

Kumar’s friend, Yash Verma, who was accompanying him, said that a goods train was stationed close to a railway crossing. “He began climbing the train despite my pleas to not to do so,” said Yash Verma . “The moment he got on top of it, he accidentally touched the overhead cable. There was a loud noise that sounded like a short circuit and he fell off the train.”

He said Kumar’s legs and chest were severely burnt.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that the boy was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and was later referred to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. “He is fit for statement and we have recorded the statement. No foul play has been found in the incident,” Gupta said.

First Published: May 22, 2019 03:55 IST