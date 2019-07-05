17-year-old boy commits suicide in Vasant Vihar, police probe on

A 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his house in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said that the boy was upset after he was allegedly scolded by his parents for ordering bluetooth earphones online. Senior officers said the boy left behind a note in which he has apologised to his parents. Police are yet to conclusively establish the reason behind the suicide.

DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said a hospital in Vasant Vihar reported on Tuesday evening that a 17-year-old boy has ended his life. A police team reached the hospital and learned that the boy was rushed to the hospital by his parents. He was declared brought dead.

A police officer said that initial probe revealed that the boy had recently ordered a set of bluetooth headphones online. “When his father came to know about it, he had scolded him and asked him to focus on his studies. Family members told us that the boy was upset about this and when his father left house on Wednesday evening, he hanged himself. However, we are yet to confirm the fact,” said a police officer.

DCP Arya said the body was sent to Safdarjung hospital for a post mortem examination. The boy is second among three siblings and has an elder and a younger sister.

“Family members told us that the boy had recently taken admission in class 11. His father works as a peon. Family members did not allege foul play. We are trying to probe all possible angles,” Arya said.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 06:12 IST