e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict dies of Covid-19

1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict dies of Covid-19

Mahender Yadav, 70, was a former MLA from Palam constituency and was lodged in Jail no 14 of Mandoli prison, where he was undergoing a sentence of 10 years

delhi Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A former MLA serving jail sentence in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case died due to Covid-19 at a hospital in the national capital, the second inmate of Mandoli prison to have succumbed to the infection, officials said on Sunday.

Mahender Yadav, 70, was a former MLA from Palam constituency. He was lodged in Jail no. 14 of Mandoli prison, where he was undergoing a sentence of 10 years, and had been hospitalised on June 26, they said. Another convict Kanwar Singh, who died last month and had tested positive for coronavirus, was also lodged in Jail no. 14.

The Supreme Court had on July 1 refused to grant interim bail to Yadav, who sought to be released on the ground that he was Covid-19 positive.

Director general (prisons) Sandeep Goel said that Yadav complained of uneasiness and some heart related problems on June 26. He was taken to DDU Hospital, from where he was referred to LNJP Hospital the same day and admitted there.

Later, on his family’s request, he was allowed to be shifted under police guard to a private hospital in Dwarka on June 30.

“We received information that Mahender Yadav expired in Akash hospital on July 4 evening,” he added.

Yadav was lodged in jail since December 2018, according to officials.

Kanwar Singh died on June 15 in his sleep. A Covid-19 test had turned out to be positive, officials said.

top news
Amid India-China face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties
Amid India-China face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties
Karnataka sees 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bangalore accounts for 60% of patients
Karnataka sees 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bangalore accounts for 60% of patients
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP
Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
Pink ice in Italy’s Alps sparks algae probe
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In