2-year-old kidnapped from Delhi railway station found

Delhi police have rescued a two-year-old girl who was kidnapped from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and arrested a couple for the crime.

The minor girl was rescued from the rented house of the couple, Ratibhawan Dube, 28, and his 24-year-old wife in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad.

Police said that on July 12, the control room received information about a two-year-old girl who had gone missing from platforms 6 and 7 of the Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

The father of the child told police that he and his family members were sleeping at the station when the child was kidnapped. The family was returning to their home in Maharashtra and had their train journey back home on Saturday morning.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) DK Gupta said, “We questioned many persons outside the station. We analysed CCTV footage and spotted Dube taking the child from the platform. We managed to arrest Dube from Sarai Kale Khan.”

Dube said he worked with a vendor. He said he kidnapped the child because they did not have a child. Dube’s interrogation led police to his wife after which the child was rescued.

