21 hurt, bikes torched, buses vandalised as protesters turn violent in Delhi’s north-east

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 02:04 IST

At least 21 people were injured, nearly 20 vehicles were damaged, several shops vandalised and other public property destroyed as over 2,000 people hit the streets in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area on Tuesday during an agitation over the amended citizenship law. The protesters assaulted policemen, pelted stones at them and raised slogans. The violence continued for over one-and-a-half hours as the police contingent, including Rapid Action Force personnel, fired more than 200 tear gas shells and 46 gas grenades and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters.

Among the vehicles damaged by the protesters, there was a school van. They also torched three motorcycles and tried to set ablaze a police post on the main road between Seelampur and Jafrabad. Those injured in the clash included 15 policemen. Police officers said the protesters also tried to storm the Jafrabad police station, but the attempt was foiled.

Empty tear gas shells, pins of used gas grenades, stones, bricks, broken glass bottles, three burnt bikes and plastic bottles containing some green chemical were scattered for almost a kilometre on both the carriageways of the 66-foot road, between Seelampur Chowk and Jafrabad Metro station.

The entry/exit gates of seven metro stations were closed and traffic was diverted. Even as the protesters were removed from the main road, locals residents continued raising slogans from the bylanes. There were reports of stone pelting in the neighbouring Brijpuri area too.

Police used at least three camera enabled drones, around areas in Seelampur, Jafrabad, Maujpur and Welcome, to record videos of the violent clash. “We will use the footage to identify people who indulged in violence. It will also help us ascertain the exact sequence of the events leading to the incident,” said joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar.

Two separate cases of rioting, arson, and assaulting public servants on duty were registered at the Seelampur and Jafrabad police stations. No arrests were made till late evening.

Locals and organisers of the protest march claimed that some unruly elements mingled with the crowd and started pelting stones at the police. They claimed that they were taking out a peaceful march. Haji Rasheed Ahmed, a local trader, said the protesters began the march around 11am. “It was peaceful and volunteers were assisting the police in regulating traffic. Around 1.30pm, the protesters were dispersing after police requested them to end their protest. Suddenly, 15-20 people from the crowd stopped a school van and a cluster bus and started damaging them,” said Ahmed.

Police said that they resorted to lathi charge to disperse the violent protesters and rescued school children and passengers trapped inside the two buses. As soon as the lathi charge began, the crowd started swelling and assembling on the main road. The protesters began marching towards the GT Road although police had placed barricades and deployed personnel to stop the protesters from hitting the main road.

“The protesters started breaking barricades, pelting stones, bottles and clashed with our staff. Many police personnel and civilians were injured. To contain the situation, we resorted to lathi-charge, and launched tear gas shells and gas grenades. The agitated mob was sent back to their respective areas and the situation was brought under control by around 5pm,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (northeast) RP Meena.

Mahesh chand Sharma, a resident of adjacent Mustafabad, said, “Around 8pm, I was returning home when mob started pelting stones. My car was vandalised. I tried reversing my car but had to leave my car and run away as it was raining stones. Police also came in and the mob threw stones at policemen. It continued for about an hour.”

With protests over the amended law being reported from several other parts of the city such as the Walled City and the continued agitation at Jamia Millia Islamia, lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir urged city residents to maintain peace and refrain from indulging in violence.

“I appeal to all residents of Delhi to maintain peace. No form of violence can be tolerated in a civilised society. Violence cannot achieve anything. Make your point in a peaceful manner,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

The L-G said, “I appeal to all residents of Delhi to maintain peace. Please do not indulge in any form of violence and if you spot any violent individual, please inform the Delhi Police. Violence is not just illegal but it is inhuman too. Make your point through peaceful democratic means.”

BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta accused AAP’s Seelampur MLA Haji Ishraque of instigating protesters. Ishraque rejected the charges and posted a video on social media appealing for peace. He said, “I appeal to people not to block the main roads and maintain peace. Please protest peacefully in the inner lanes of the locality, if needed.”