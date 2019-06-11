24-year-old bludgeoned to death in revenge attack

A 24-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by at least six men in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri in the early hours of Monday, police said.

According to Bhisham Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (north-west), the man was murdered as he and his friend had allegedly stabbed two local youngsters hours earlier after a quarrel.

The officer identified the dead man as Gaurav and said that he was arrested in 2016 in a murder case.

“On Sunday night, Gaurav and his friend Satish got into a quarrel with two local residents, Rocky and Ravi, and stabbed them. The injured duo got medical assistance before returning with four other friends to seek revenge,” said the officer.

They spotted Gaurav and Satish in a lane in Jahangirpuri’s D-Block and caught them. Satish managed to slip away, but Gaurav was caught as the group of six men used bricks to bludgeon him to death before fleeing from the crime spot, said the officer.

The body was found in the morning after which the local police registered a murder case. The investigators spoke to Satish to understand the sequence of events.

“We have detained some suspects, but are yet to arrest the killers. We know most of their identities and we hope to arrest them soon,” said the officer.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 05:07 IST