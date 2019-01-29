24-year-old woman in Delhi robbed at knifepoint, pushed out of shared auto

A 24-year-old woman employee of an NGO, who had boarded a shared auto from Kashmere Gate while returning home from work, was robbed at knifepoint by the auto driver and four others in Shastri Park, northeast Delhi, late Sunday.

Police said when the woman tried to raise the alarm, she was pushed out of the moving vehicle on to a busy road.

Police suspect role of an organised gang behind the robbery.

Police, quoting the victim who lives in Yamuna Vihar, said she had reached Kashmere Gate Metro station around 9.30pm from where she boarded a shared auto to her home.

“There were four men seated in the auto when she boarded it. Two of them were sitting in front with the driver, all posing as passengers. After about 20 minutes into the ride, as soon as the auto crossed Yamuna Bridge near Shastri Park, the two men seated next to her in the rear pointed a knife at her and tried to take her bag. When she resisted, they forcefully snatched the bag,” a senior officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Police said as the woman fought back, the two men unzipped her bag and pocketed her mobile phone. The woman also told police that there was heavy traffic on the road when she was being robbed. “She said as she tried to raise the alarm, the auto driver slowed the vehicle and the other men pushed her out of the moving vehicle,” the officer said.

The woman sustained an injury in the leg, police said. She rushed back home and called police. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Thakur said the woman did not require hospitalisation. “We recorded her statement and registered a case of robbery. We questioned several men near the Metro station and identified the suspects. We have also detained an auto driver and have seized his vehicle. His involvement is being ascertained. Efforts to identify the others are also being made,” the DCP said. He said the suspects could only snatch her mobile phone.

Police said they showed photographs of some possible suspects but the woman could not identify anyone. Police are now planning to make sketches of the suspects. Police are also checking the CCTV footage from the route that the suspects took on Monday night.

