25 shops in Delhi’s Amar Colony get notices

At least 25 shops in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony have been served showcause notices for sealing by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

The notices state that the action is being taken after a “survey report by the L&DO (Land and Development Office) dated December 17, 2018, indicating that the tenements were in violation of standard building plan.”

The L&DO is under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

“Also, the Supreme Court order dated December 6, 2018, has directed the L&DO to seal tenements that are either being misused (from residential to commercial use) or having encroachments and unauthorised constructions…(so) the monitoring committee has directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to assist L&DO and carry

out sealing action,” the notice further states.

The shop owners have been directed to explain within the next 48 hours why the premises should not be sealed. “You are therefore directed to show cause why the concerned tenement should not be sealed. Your reply must reach the undersigned within 48 hours failing which it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in this regard and sealing will be carried out,” the notice warns.

Amar Colony saw the biggest sealing drives in March 2018, when 400 of the 700 shops in the area were forced to down shutters under the supervision of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. Amid chaos and violence that flared up, there were reports of police manhandling of traders in the area.

Political leaders from across the spectrum had then showed support for the traders.

Mandeep Singh Kohli, a local business owner and member of Amar Colony market association, said, “In Delhi, so far, the monitoring committee has targeted 12,000 double storey tenements in residential colonies. Of these, 440 have been sealed. Of the sealed structures, 400 are in Amar Colony alone. We feel like Amar Colony has been specially targeted, ” he said.

Several local businessmen, led by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), have also been protesting against the sealing drive terming it as “unfair”.

CAIT has said that sealing of properties is in violation of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, passed by the Parliament as a statutory law.

