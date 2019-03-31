27-year-old man arrested on extortion charges

A 27-year-old suspected member of the Saddam Gauri Gang was arrested in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar for allegedly extorting money in the name of the gang leader, police said Saturday.

One countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and one scooter were recovered from the possession of the suspect, who police identified as Pardeep Sharma, a resident of Hari Nagar.

Confirming the arrest, Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), said, “On Friday, police got a tip-off that one Pardeep Sharma and his associate Bhola are reportedly extorting money from people in the neighbourhood in the name of their gang leader, Saddam Gauri.”

“Thereafter, a trap was laid near L-Block, Raghubir Nagar at around 8.30pm. Police apprehended Sharma near the sabzi mandi at the T-point of Raghubir Nagar,” she said.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 01:07 IST