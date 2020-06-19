e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 3,884 Covid-19 patients cured in Delhi, recovery rate stand at 42.69%

3,884 Covid-19 patients cured in Delhi, recovery rate stand at 42.69%

The recovery rate in the Capital is 42.69% now. According to the health department, Delhi now has 26,669 active cases of Covid-19.

delhi Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:32 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
So far, 321,302 tests have been conducted in Delhi, and according to the report, there were 8,726 investigations done in the Capital in 24 hours.
So far, 321,302 tests have been conducted in Delhi, and according to the report, there were 8,726 investigations done in the Capital in 24 hours.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

A record 3,884 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were cured in Delhi on Thursday, taking the number of people who have recovered in the national capital to 21,341 so far, according to the data released by the health department.

The recovery rate in the Capital is 42.69% now. According to the health department, Delhi now has 26,669 active cases of Covid-19.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,877 Covid-19 cases to take the tally to 49,979. There were 65 fatalities that pushed the death toll to 1,969.

Also read: Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19

Out of the 26,669 Covid-19 patients on Thursday, 5,448 are admitted in various hospitals in Delhi—140 are admitted to medical care centres, 1,155 in care centres and 8,480 are in isolation in their homes.

So far, 321,302 tests have been conducted in Delhi, and according to the report, there were 8,726 investigations done in the Capital in 24 hours.

The number of hotspots has increased to 243.

Also read: As bodies pile up, private firms transport dead for last rites

Delhi has seen a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. The national capital is now on the course to become the second city in the country after Mumbai with more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases.

tags
top news
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Covid-19 live: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly 5 months
Covid-19 live: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly 5 months
18 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley face-off stable: Latest developments
18 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley face-off stable: Latest developments
Trump says ‘complete decoupling’ from China remains an option
Trump says ‘complete decoupling’ from China remains an option
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
Covid spreads easily within families, symptomless spread common: Study
Covid spreads easily within families, symptomless spread common: Study
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In