3 contractors convicted for keeping woman as bonded labourer

The additional district magistrate (ADM) of the south west district has convicted three persons for making a woman work as a bonded labourer while she was working as a cleaner and guard at a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Park in Dwarka’s Sector 7.

ADM MT Kom awarded a one year jail term to Sonu and Jawed Khan, two contractors, for not giving wages to Rihana Begum and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each of them. Additionally, it also sent another contractor, Sanjeev Kumar, to 14 days in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

The judgment comes after the victim, Rihana, complained against the contractors and accused them of not giving her wages. She told the court she was forced to work at the park without any leave.

According to the victim, she was employed as a guard at the DDA park, opposite Gokul Garden, on February 15, 2014. At the time of the appointment, she was given Rs 5,000 as advance and she was told that she would get a monthly wage of Rs 5,000.

When she did not get her salary at the end of the month, she demanded her wages from Sonu who said she will have to clean the toilet and guard it. She continued doing both jobs but even then, she did not get her wages.

When asked, Sonu told her that a bank account would be opened into which her salary would be deposited. However, no such account was opened. She also alleged that she was made to work at the park and her movement was monitored and restricted.

Sonu was superseded by two more contractors, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and Jawed Khan, but even they did not pay her wages. Finally, on February 8, 2017, she complained to the SDM Dwarka during his visit to the park. Following this, she was released from work.

The court said the victim was entitled to get Rs 6,675 and since she was getting lesser than that, it is presumed that she was working as a bonded labourer. It directed the SHO to arrest the accused.

