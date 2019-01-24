4 Metro stations to remain closed on Republic Day

Metro services are to be restricted on the Yellow and Violet lines on Saturday on account of Republic Day security arrangements.

On the Yellow line between HUDA City Centre and Samaypur Badli, the entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from 6 am up to 12 noon.

Central Secretariat will remain open for interchange services between Yellow and Violet lines.

Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations on Yellow Line will be closed for entry and exit between 8.45 am and 12 noon.

On Violet Line between Kashmere Gate and Badarpur/Escorts Mujesar, the Metro stations ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid will remain open throughout the day.

However, certain entry/exit gates at these stations will remain closed till 12 noon. At ITO, the gate numbers 3, 4 and 6, at Delhi Gate, gate numbers 1, 4 and 5, at Lal Quila, gate number 4 and at Jama Masjid, gate numbers. 3 and 4 will remain shut till 12 noon.

In addition, all Metro station parking lots will remain closed from 6 am of January 25 to 2 PM of January 26.

Security has been stepped up in the Delhi Metro network for the Republic Day with the deployment of about 400 more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in addition to quick response teams and counter-terror squads, officials said.

Also, commuters are being frisked twice, first with hand, and then with metal detector, and their luggage checked thoroughly at some Metro stations.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 17:11 IST