400 Tablighi Jamaat members deported to home countries over the past one week

delhi

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:18 IST

At least 400 members of Tablighi Jamaat, who had attended a congregation at the markaz in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin in mid-March and were detained after their headquarters turned into a Covid-19 hot spot, have been deported to home countries over the past one week.

Officials from the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport said the 400 attendees were sent to Indonesia, Malaysia and to some European countries in around 10 flights.

Between February and March, at least 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members from different countries had attended a gathering at the markaz in Nizamuddin. The Delhi Police and the government had said the markaz building in Nizamuddin was the single biggest source of the Covid-19 infection across Delhi in March and April. Some of the attendees had also travelled to different parts of the country such as Telangana and Andaman Islands and had spread the infection to these places.They were also booked.

According to an official from the airport, who wished not to be named, the process of sending Tabhligi Jamaat members back started on July 17. “The first flight of deportees departed Delhi on July 17. As and when the courts keep releasing them through plea bargaining, and when the police return their passports, they will be sent back to their countries,” the official said.

The official said these Tabhligi Jamaat members have been blacklisted and they will not be allowed to enter India in future. “If they apply for an Indian visa, their application will be rejected,” the person quoted above said.

Ashima Mandla, legal counsel for the Tabhligi Jamaat foreign nationals, said the procedure for their deportation has posed unforeseen hurdles.

“Apart from the crime branch, individual police stations too had seized passports and the foreign nationals, because of language problems, are unable to recall the particular police stations. Also, in many cases, the foreign nationals reached the airport and found out at the immigration counter that the LoC against them had not been closed, even pursuant to deportation orders by the court,” she said.

Mandla said on Friday, they completed the plea bargaining of all Tablighi Jamaat foreign nationals in Delhi, except the one who is in hospital due to health issues.

Of the 954 foreigners who had attended the congregation at the markaz in mid-March, barring 46 persons, everyone has pled guilty and entered a plea bargain. The 46 foreigners have chosen to face trial and contest the police’s charges.

A plea bargain is an arrangement between the prosecutor and the accused, whereby the latter pleads guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a more lenient sentencing, or an agreement to drop charges. In this case, the court imposed fines ranging from ₹5,000-10,000 on the plea bargainers and sentenced them to five days’ simple imprisonment (sentence deemed undergone during the quarantine detention).

Police had said that since these foreigners came to India on a tourist visa, they were not allowed to take part in any religious preaching. As such, the attendees were in violation of their visa conditions and they were therefore booked under the Foreigners Act. Their passports were also confiscated.

The police had filed charge sheets against 956 foreigners from 36 countries, including 122 Malaysians, for violating visa rules, violating government guidelines issued in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and regulations regarding Epidemic diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.