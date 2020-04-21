75 new cases, 180 recover as Delhi sees zero deaths

delhi

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:50 IST

The number of people who beat the Covid-19 infection in the city crossed the 500-mark on Tuesday, with 180 people in Delhi recovering on Tuesday, as per the daily health bulletin. As many as 611 of the total 2,156 infected in the city have recovered so far, according to the Delhi government data.

The number of people who recovered on Tuesday was more than double — 75 — the number of people who were diagnosed with Covid-19.

For the first time in around two weeks, zero deaths were recorded in Delhi. So far, 47 people have died of the infection in the city. Most of them — 53.2% — are 60 years of age or older. Almost 83% of those who died had comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart or kidney disease.

For two days now, Delhi has recorded fewer than 80 cases. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the city is ready to treat up to 30,000 active cases at a go. On Tuesday, many of the patients admitted to the two dedicated Covid-19 hospitals — Lok Nayak and Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality hospitals — were moved to ‘Covid Care Centres’ as they either had very mild or no symptoms. Around 772 are admitted to these centres.

Of the 513 still admitted to hospitals, 27 were in the intensive care unit, with five on ventilator support.

Designated as Covid Health Centre, Delhi government has involved the Ayurvedic hospital Chaudhary Brahma Prakash to take care of 31 patients with mild symptoms.

The dedicated hospitals, care centres and health centres form the three-tier system established by the government for treating the Covid-19 patients in the city.

The sample collection saw a slowdown in the city, with only 727 samples being collected on Tuesday, against roughly 2,000 samples that are usually collected daily. The data shows that 2,354 samples are yet to be processed.