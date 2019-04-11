765 Mayapuri industrial units fined Rs 1 lakh each for causing pollution

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday said it has imposed environment damage charges of ₹1 lakh each on 765 industrial units found causing pollution, directly or indirectly, by engaging in scrapping activity in west Delhi’s Mayapuri.

“The industries carrying out scrapping activity inside or outside the Mayapuri industrial area have been levied the penalty,” said a statement issued by the DPCC. The action has been taken following the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), it said.

The committee has also levied an environmental compensation fine of ₹5,00,000 each on the SDMC, the public works department (PWD) and the district-level monitoring committee after a news report highlighting dumping of biomedical waste in Barapullah drain was published, it said in the statement.

Hindustan Times had, in an article published on February 23, 2019, reported biomedical waste such as blood sample vials being found dumped in the Barapullah drain at south Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan. The vials, bearing the name of a private pathological lab, were found in the mesh installed at the site to stop solid waste from entering the drain.

Besides, 800 other industrial units were slapped a fine of ₹50,000 each for dumping solid waste directly into the drain and discharging untreated effluents in the storm water drains, a senior DPCC official said.

“Directions of closure were also issued to these industries found violating environmental norms,” the statement said.

The anti-pollution committee also asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to remove about 305 tonnes of scrap lying on public land in Mayapuri area.

It directed East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to seal all godowns in Sonia Vihar, as these are not allowed to operate in the area, the statement said.

