95-year-old man, sister found dead in north Delhi

The bodies of a 95-year-old man and his 77-year-old sister were found at their dilapidated bungalow in north Delhi’s Rana Pratap Bagh on Wednesday, leading the police to believe that the woman may have died of a “cardiac arrest” and her brother subsequently of “psychological shock”.

Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (Northwest), said that prima facie investigators so far suspect no foul play as there were no external injuries on the bodies. The police also said that the house was not broken into and their valuables appeared to be untouched.

The siblings, identified as Chaman Lal Khosla and Rajkumari Khosla, were the only occupants of the five-bedroom house that sprawls on a 200 square yard plot. Chaman Lal had retired from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) while his sister, Rajkumari Khosla, lived on a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 after having retired from a government job.

“Chaman Lal had been left paralysed 10 years ago after a road accident and depended entirely on the care of his sister, Rajkumari, for his daily needs,” said the DCP.

Chaman Lal and Rajkumari had two other siblings — a sister who had died of age-related ailments in the same house in 2015 and a brother Jeevanlal Khosla, 88, who lives in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar.

Wednesday’s incident first came to attention around 9.45am, when a milkman noticed a stench emanating from the house. “When the milkman had visited the house on Monday morning, Rajkumari had turned him away saying she was unwell. On Tuesday, there was no response from the house despite his repeated knocks,” said an investigator.

The local police later broke into the house to find Rajkumari lying dead on the floor.

“Her body had bloated and the extent of decomposition indicated that she had possibly died soon after interacting with the milkman on Monday morning,” said the officer.

Chaman Lal was found slumped on a cot in an adjacent room, a few feet away. Police said Chaman Lal had died more recently, between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday.

Police found two ceiling fans switched on in the house, but no air-conditioners. There was no cooked food in the house and the refrigerator hardly had any eatables. But the police said that the deaths were not caused by heat or starvation.

“Doctors have told us that the woman died of a cardiac arrest. Her brother seemed to have died of a psychological shock on realising that his sister was no more. The man had no one to provide him food or water after his sister’s death,” said an investigator, adding that they were waiting for the autopsy report.

Neighbours said that the siblings kept to themselves mostly, with Rajkumari sometimes venturing out of the house. “I have been living here for 12 years, but the siblings have never interacted with us. Occasionally, the woman would leave the house to purchase vegetables,” said a neighbour, Sumit, adding that the siblings did not have any domestic help.

The house was poorly maintained, had creaky doors, old-fashioned bulbs and switches and broken meshes. “Their brother, Jeevanlal, had visited them three weeks ago. He had urged them to live with him, but they preferred to live in their old home where they had spent most of their lives,” said the investigator.

