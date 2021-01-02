AAP alleges corruption in renting trommel machines by MCDs, BJP says charges ‘politically biased’

delhi

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 03:32 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi engaged in corruption by bringing trommel machines (for clearing the city’s landfills) on rent at a much higher cost than the market rate.

The BJP, however, denied the allegation and said the AAP “deliberately” excluded the operational costs of using the trommel machines “to suit its political ambitions” in the upcoming Delhi MCD polls, scheduled next year.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the BJP is spending Rs 180 crore instead of Rs.8.5 crore, on the machines used to clear the landfill site located in Bhalswa.

“Today the audit report on the Bhalswa landfill has come and it is not a report made by the AAP. It was prepared by the BJP-ruled MCD’s auditor. In every page of this audit report, it has been noted how the BJP ruled MCD has done corruption in the name of cleaning of these landfills,” he said.

Pathak said the BJP-ruled MCD has installed 50 machines at the city’s landfill sites to clean and segregate garbage.

“All these machines have a contract of five years and for the machines, the MCDs pays around Rs 6 lakh per month. Which means for 50 machines, the rent for 5 years should be around Rs 180 crore. But the report of the auditor claims that the price of the machine in the market is just Rs16 lakh per machine. If instead of paying the rent of these machines, they directly buy them, then it will cost just Rs 8.5 crores. But, the BJP is spending Rs 180 crore instead of Rs.8.5 crores on these machines,” he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the contracts for the trommel machines are renewed annually and not every five years as stated by AAP leader Pathak.

“Also, a trommel machine costs Rs 52 lakh, which can be verified in the market. The MCDs have hired them at Rs 6 lakh per month inclusive of full usage and maintenance expenses. Each machine runs 24 hours a day with a driver and an operator, who work in 3 shifts,” said Kapoor.

“This apart, it has oil expenses and maintenance cost which are borne by the supplier company. The company has to provide operative trommels 365 days a year. The operation expenses of each machine runs up to over Rs 5 lakh a month. It will be better if the AAP leaders cross check their facts before making politically biased allegations against the MCDs,” the BJP spokesperson said.