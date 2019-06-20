‘AAP builds temples of learning’: Manish Sisodia

Responding to BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s letter to the L-G about “mushrooming” of mosques on government land, deputy chief minster Manish Sisodia Wednesday said the matter can be best resolved by the parliamentarian himself as both land and police in the national capital are with the BJP-ruled Centre.

“Verma should have some sympathy for the people of Delhi. Both land and police are under them (the Centre), they should help people and resolve the issue, if they are facing any,” Sisodia said during a press meet.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the BJP had lost the 2015 Assembly election because the AAP fought the election on the issues of education, health, power and water. “Since the BJP knows that on these issues, it has nothing to attack AAP on, it has resorted to its pet subject of mandir-masjid. The AAP government has neither constructed nor facilitated the construction of any place of worship, be it a temple, mosque, gurdwara or church. We have instead built the temples of modern India — schools, hospitals and colleges,” Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA, said.

When contacted, MP Verma said the areas that he had mentioned in his letter to the L-G came under the Delhi government’s flood and irrigation department. “Police can take action only if the Delhi government complains and it has not done that so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government Wednesday offered all possible assistance to Bihar to deal with increasing cases of children dying due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES). Talking to reporters in Delhi, Sisodia said the AAP government was ready to send a team of doctors, paramedics, medicines and ambulances to Bihar.

“I offer all possible assistance to Bihar in this crisis. We are ready to provide teams of our doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and ambulances,” he said.

Hitting out at the central government, he sought to know why no child was getting medical treatment under its Ayushman Bharat programme. Around 113 children have died so far due to AES in the state. Earlier this week, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had visited a hospital in Muzaffarpur where he faced protests over the deaths.

