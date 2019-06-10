AAP holds 200 public meetings, says most women support free rides

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and councillors held at least 200 public meetings until Sunday seeking feedback on Delhi government’s proposal to make buses and metro free for women.

Two days ago, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s direction had asked the elected representatives to hold such meetings and conduct a survey.

The party, in a statement on Sunday, said people welcomed the move in the meetings.

“Over 95% of the people surveyed were in favour of the scheme and among women the support is a whopping 100%. The popular perception is that with easier access to the Metro, women will have a secure environment to travel in and will enable them to travel to far flung locations for employment hassle-free,” the party statement read.

The party said that the scheme got maximum support from women belonging to the economically weaker sections.

“These women were forced to use non-Metro transport options for travel, which they found to be unsafe. The Delhi government’s scheme to make public transport free for women will help such women travel for work in the Delhi Metro again,” said Kirari MLA Riutraj Govind.

Along with their support, people have also offered the government several workable suggestions for the smooth implementation of the plan, the party said.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 06:19 IST