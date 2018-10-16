AAP is ‘kangaal’, donate so we can contest polls, appeals party chief Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged volunteers, supporters and people in general to donate to empower the fund-starved party to contest elections.

“It is for the first time in history that a party is kangaal (bankrupt) and the government is cash-rich. That is because we run on your funds. We do not depend on money from corrupt millionaires,” Kejriwal said while launching the nationwide crowd sourcing campaign, “AAP Ka Dhaan, Rashtra ka Nirmaan”, from Talkatora stadium in central Delhi.

“There are elections in the next two years. We do not have money. Party needs money. All working volunteers must contribute at least Rs 100 per month. Your family members who earn have to contribute,” the Delhi chief minister said while addressing a gathering of around 1,000 party workers from the national capital.

The fresh donation appeal comes at a time when the party’s funding has been questioned by the Election Commission over the alleged concealment of donations and money coming through the ‘hawala’ route.

The party, however, has termed the poll panel’s questions a witch-hunt by the Centre.

In the campaign, the party’s members of Parliament and MLAs, accompanied by volunteers, would be going door-to-door in their respective areas to seek donation.

Apart from online donations, people across the country can support the campaign by dialling a number that was launched at the event.

The party has invited its supporters to contribute at least Rs 100 per month. Until now, the party has been depending on random donations, which have seen a dip of late, leading to a financial crunch.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 08:47 IST