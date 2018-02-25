 AAP MLA Naresh Balyan booked for ‘inflammatory’ remarks against govt officials | delhi news | Hindustan Times
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan booked for ‘inflammatory’ remarks against govt officials

In a speech, AAP’s Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan had alleged that officers delay developmental work by ‘holding up’ files for ‘commission’.

delhi Updated: Feb 25, 2018 20:16 IST
According to the complainant, Aam Admi Party MLA Naresh Balyan said officials, who throw spanners in public welfare works, ‘should be beaten up’.
Aam Aadmi Party’s Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan has been booked for making “inflammatory” remarks against Delhi government officials.

An FIR under relevant IPC sections was filed against Balyan at the Dabri police station in Dwarka on Saturday, based on a complaint of a policeman, who was on duty when the MLA made the remarks at JJ Colony, Bindapur, on February 23, a police officer said.

According to the complainant, Balyan said officials, who throw spanners in public welfare works, “should be beaten up”.

He was referring to the alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

His comments added to the existing tension between the Delhi government and the bureaucracy after the alleged assault on Prakash, according to the police complaint.

In a speech, the MLA had alleged that officers delay developmental work by “holding up” files for “commission”.

