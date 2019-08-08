AAP MLAs from Gandhi Nagar, Bijwasan disqualified

delhi

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:27 IST

Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday disqualified rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under the anti-defection law.

Both Sehrawat and Bajpai said that they will move the high court against the disqualification orders. The duo had shared the stage with BJP leaders in Delhi during the recent Lok Sabha polls, which stirred a controversy.

The decision comes nearly a week after Goel disqualified rebel former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Sehrawat represented Bijwasan, while Bajpai represented Gandhi Nagar in the Assembly. Both seats now stand vacant. There will, however, not be a bye-election as the assembly polls in Delhi are scheduled to be held in less than a year.

The disqualification orders were issued on pleas of AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

In his order, the Speaker said Bajpai appeared at a press conference where he joined the BJP. Also, the press note of the BJP stated Bajpai has joined the party on May 3 this year, which clearly proves that he has voluntarily given up the membership of the Aam Aadmi Party on May 3, the order said.

With regard to Sehrawat, the Speaker, in a separate order, said the Bijwasan MLA had not specifically denied that he was stated to have joined the BJP in the press conference -- a fact that was duly proven by the depositions of the witnesses – and applied his disqualification with effect from May 6.

“I am yet to get the details of the hearings. It is an undemocratic act. But I also want to state that I can easily give up my MLA post for Modi ji [Prime Minister Narendra Modi]. I have sought legal opinion and I will move court,” said Bajpai.

Sehrawat said, “It was a politically motivated action. I have exposed the Aam Aadmi Party and how top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal have violated party rules on multiple occasions. I will move court against the disqualification.”

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 22:09 IST