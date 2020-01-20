AAP’s guarantee card a proof of its failure: Goel

delhi

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:49 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel on Monday termed the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) “guarantee card” a “failure card” of the state government. He also challenged chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to show any work he did for controlling pollution in the national capital.

The “guarantee card” released Monday, promised that the government’s flagship schemes — on water, electricity and bus rides — will continue if his party is re-elected. Kejriwal had also made new announcements such as reducing pollution to a third, deploying “mohalla marshals” in residential areas and free bus rides for students.

“Kejriwal is misleading the people. The most important issue is of potable drinking water, which Kejriwal could not supply in his five years. In real sense, these guarantees are the failures of the AAP. ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Shuddh Jal’ is the scheme of central government which will be implemented in Delhi also but Kejriwal has included this in his 10 guarantees,” Goel alleged.

On the issue of pollution, the former Union minister challenged Kejriwal to show any work done for controlling pollution in Delhi. “He is giving guarantee of improving the air quality but who will believe on it. The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) report revealed that water in Delhi is the most polluted out of the samples taken from 21 big cities. A number of complaints have been filed by the people of Delhi on polluted water,” the BJP leader said.

Goel added that Kejriwal could not procure more than 100 buses during the last five years and admitted that his tenders have failed again and again and even after that he is giving guarantee of providing world class transport system.

On the issue of education sector, Goel said that out of 918 posts of principals, 600 posts were vacant and 10,000 posts of teachers were yet to be filled.

The AAP did not respond to the allegations.