Above normal temperature persists in Delhi, but respite likely in the next few days

Hot and humid conditions persisted in the national capital on Tuesday. With the easterly winds bringing moisture, there is a possibility of very light rain and thunderstorm activity over the next three to four days, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is the representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded day temperature at 41.5°C, a notch above the season’s average. The minimum settled at 28.7°C, also a notch above normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 37% and 54%, the official said. The peak power demand in the city was recorded as 6580 MW, lesser than yesterday’s 6612 MW, which was the season’s highest so far.

“Cloudy conditions will prevail over the city. There is a possibility of thunderstorm with gusty winds up to 40 kmph and very light rain in isolated pockets. The impact of easterly winds will remain over the next three to four days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC), India Meteorological Department.

The presence of clouds is one of the major reasons for an increase in the night temperature and a dip in day temperature, he said. “The day temperature has dipped in comparison to the high of 44-45 degrees because of the impact of easterly winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 41 degrees and 30 degrees C over this week,” said Srivastava.

