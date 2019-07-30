Advisory issued in Delhi for last day of Kanwar pilgrimage

delhi

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 02:55 IST

The Delhi police on Monday warned of possible traffic jams and issued a traffic advisory for today, Sawan Shivratri.

Officials said they beefed up security across the city for Monday and Tuesday — crucial days for the movement of devotees, and have taken several measures to ensure “hooligans” do not create any disturbance.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said special arrangements have been made to secure 52 camps set up in his jurisdiction and the passages created for kanwariyas.

“Each camp has 10-15 CCTV cameras. As per our security plan, each person has to pass through door-frame metal detectors and they are being frisked using handheld metal detectors. We have installed watch towers and sandbag barriers. Bomb detection and disposal teams will check all camps,” Thakur said.

The traffic unit has also been advising commuters to avoid roads around Shahdara flyover, Apsara border, Seelampur T-point, ISBT flyover, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Dhaula Kuan, NH-8, Wazirabad Road and Loni flyover on Tuesday.

The traffic unit has decided to reach out to people today using social media handles.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 02:52 IST