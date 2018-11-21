After eminence tag, IIT-Delhi doubles fee for masters and research courses

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) has almost doubled the fee for its postgraduate and research courses for students enrolled in the academic session 2018-19. V Ramgopal Rao, IIT-D director, also said that they plan to revise the fee for these courses every year.

The move comes at a time when the institute is taking measures to raise its funds for shoring up infrastructure and research after earning the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status.

“We are beginning to increase the fee gradually for the new students who are joining these programmes. There will be no change in the fee structure for those who are already in the system. We have a plan to revise the fee for these courses every year now,” Rao said.

According to a fee circular issued by the institute on November 14, while the fee for the full-time PhD students, enrolled in 2017 or before that, is R10,000 for the January semester, it will now be R19,650 for those who have enrolled for the course in 2018.

Similarly, the fee for M Tech and Masters of Science (research) (MSR) has been increased from R27,100 to R53,650 for students enrolled in 2018. Fee has not been raised for foreign students as of now.

Although the students who took admission in postgraduate and research courses in May had paid as per the existing fee structure for their first semester, they will now have to pay the revised fee for the second semester that will begin in January next year. Students who will be enrolled in PhD and MSR, during the second round of admission to be held in December, will also be charged the hiked fee. The IIT-D holds second round of admission for these two courses only.

Rao said the revision in fee structure is part of the institute’s drive to increase its “internal revenue generation”.

“IITs are completely dependent on grants from the government. We do not have autonomy to change the fee structure of BTech courses. But in masters and research courses, we have the authority to change some amount of fee. Now, after the IoE tag, we will need funds for infrastructure projects and maintenance. We will have to look for all the revenue generation models for the institution. So, there is minimal revision in the fee structure,” he said.

Associate Dean, PG Research, Shantanu Roy said the fee revision for postgraduate and research courses was decided in the senate meeting earlier this year. “The proposal for the revision in fee structure was passed by the IIT-D senate much ahead of the Institution of Eminence tag. We had not made the corrections for very long time,” he said, adding that the revision in the fee structure of foreign students has not been approved as of now.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 09:11 IST