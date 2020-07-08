e-paper
Arvind Kejriwal seeks report on factors leading to Covid-19 deaths in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal seeks report on factors leading to Covid-19 deaths in Delhi

Officials said the objective of seeking the report is to take all possible measures to reduce coronavirus deaths in Delhi.

delhi Updated: Jul 08, 2020 12:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during an online media briefing on current Covid-19 situation in Delhi.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during an online media briefing on current Covid-19 situation in Delhi. (@AamAadmiParty/Twitter Photo )
         

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed analytical report from the Delhi government’s health secretary on factors responsible for Covid-19 deaths in the city in the last fortnight, officials said.

Delhi reported 736 deaths in the last two weeks, with 397 people succumbing to the disease in the first week of July.

Officials said the objective of seeking the report is to take all possible measures to reduce coronavirus deaths in the national capital.

A total of 3,165 Covid-19 deaths have occurred in Delhi so far.

