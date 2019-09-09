Arvind Kejriwal to visit homes to further anti-dengue drive

delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took the Delhi government’s ongoing anti-mosquito breeding drive a notch higher by starting a new initiative as part of the campaign— personally visiting people’s homes to spread awareness about making Delhi dengue-free. The chief minister kicked this off by visiting the residence of former cricketer Kapil Dev on Sunday.

“The response to our campaign to make Delhi dengue-free has been overwhelming. The lieutenant governor (L-G) and several celebrities and journalists have participated in the drive. Kapil Dev, who is a youth icon, has also joined our drive today and I hope seeing him, lakhs of Delhiites will start devoting just 10 minutes every Sunday to check for any stagnant water in their houses,” Kejriwal said after meeting Dev at his residence in Central Delhi’s Sunder Nagar.

Lauding the campaign, Dev said, “I think this is a very big initiative. Now it is the responsibility of every Delhiite to take care of every small thing. Let us save Delhi from dengue.”

Earlier in a press conference, Kejriwal thanked L-G Anil Baijal for participating in the campaign. On September 3, Kejriwal had met the L-G and urged him to participate in the campaign.

Posting pictures in which Baijal was seen clearing excess water from pots, the L-G’s office tweeted, “Carried out inspection at residence to check for any potential sources of stagnant clean water, which can lead to breeding of Aedes mosquitoes that causes vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, etc. Such checks to be done at frequent intervals.”

In another tweet, the L-G said he also has advised officials to adhere to the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to achieve the vision of clean India.

The government claimed that its campaign gained momentum on Sunday, with support from prominent voices in the film industry such as actors Taapsee Pannu, Emraan Hashmi, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi and filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Anubhav Sinha. Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan also joined the cause and credited Kejriwal for making the drive against dengue “so simple”. “All you have to do is check your house every Sunday and make sure there’s no standing water at any place [sic]”, he tweeted.

According to Aam Aadmi Party’s social media head Ankit Lal, the hashtag ‘#10Hafte10baje10Minute’, started by his team, had made a potential reach of over 46 million on Twitter by Sunday afternoon. “Around 12,700 tweets were posted with this hashtag until 4pm on Sunday. We turned this campaign into a fun challenge where a user is expected to nominate others to make their house dengue-free,” he said.

Sharing pictures of her mother cleaning up their Delhi residence, Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “Thank you for tagging me @ArvindKejriwal. I’m not in Delhi today, but my parents are. They accept the #10by10challenge to fight against dengue. This is a great initiative to protect ourselves from vector borne diseases! I further invite my school teacher @himanshi097.”

On September 1, Kejriwal had launched the campaign by inspecting his own house for clean standing water. In a video message, he had appealed to Delhi residents to devote 10 minutes every Sunday — between September 1 and November 15 — to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings.

After this, on September 4, L-G Baijal had written to Kejriwal conveying that he has requested the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Police to “ensure maximum participation” in the programme. However, spokespersons of both the agencies stated that no such formal activity was organised on Sunday and that the drive is an ongoing process that is undertaken mostly during weekdays.

