ASI suspended for ‘firing without valid reason’ at Keshavpuram

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police posted at the Keshavpuram police station was suspended for allegedly firing from his service pistol without any valid reason during duty on late Wednesday night, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijyanta Arya said that a departmental enquiry has been initiated against the suspended assistant sub-inspector to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the firing.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Arya clarified that the firing did not take place in the police station premises.

In another development, the station house officer (SHO) and seven other policemen of the Model Town police station were transferred sent to the first battalion of Delhi Armed Police (DAP) for not able to control illegal activities such as unauthorised construction in the area.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 05:16 IST