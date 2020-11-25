e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category

At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category

On Tuesday, the city’s air quality index (AQI) had settled at 379, in very poor zone, according to the 24-hour rolling average of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings at 4pm

delhi Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 08:15 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An EDMC vehicle sprinkles water over a road at Ghazipur to contain pollution, in New Delhi on November 23.
An EDMC vehicle sprinkles water over a road at Ghazipur to contain pollution, in New Delhi on November 23.(PTI)
         

Delhi’s air quality took a turn for the worse Wednesday with the city’s air quality slipping into the severe zone, with its AQI recording 401 at 6am.

On Tuesday, the city’s air quality index (AQI) had settled at 379, in very poor zone, according to the 24-hour rolling average of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings at 4pm. On Monday, the AQI was in the same range but with a lower reading of 302. Government agencies forecast that the air quality could enter severe zone on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 6.7 degrees Celsius, nearly four degrees below the season’s normal.

Also read | Diwali pollution this year higher than 2019: DPCC

Government data on farm fires and experts indicated that the current deterioration in Delhi’s air was largely due to weather conditions adverse to the dispersal of pollutants and local pollution sources (such as road and construction dust, vehicular emissions and garbage burning), reaffirming the argument that the root of the city’s annual ordeal goes beyond firecracker bursting on Diwali and burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states — two of the factors widely cited for the grim AQI readings in October-November.

tags
top news
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Covid-19 vaccines: What they do, where they stand
Covid-19 vaccines: What they do, where they stand
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
Trump says ‘nearly 99%’ not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden
Trump says ‘nearly 99%’ not in favour of conceding defeat to Joe Biden
Centre may set a high bar for auto cos to secure PLI sops
Centre may set a high bar for auto cos to secure PLI sops
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In