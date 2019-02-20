Bentley accident: Ponty’s nephew denies speeding, cops disagree

Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Asees Singh Chadha, the 19-year-old nephew of deceased liquor baron Ponty Chadha, who was allegedly involved in a mishap that resulted in the death of a woman from Turkmenistan.

Three others were seriously injured in the incident involving Asees’ Bentley car t that happened in Chanakyapuri on Monday, but are now out of danger.

Police had secured a one-day custody of 19-year-old Asees and recreated the accident scene on Tuesday.

Asees, said police, claimed he was not negligent and was not driving over 70kmph at the time, but admitted to “error in judgment” while overtaking.

“Asees told us that the autorickshaw suddenly came in his way while he was overtaking a cab,” said an investigator in the case, requesting anonymity. “However, we have witnesses that say he was driving recklessly and that the speed of his car was more than the limit. The way the autorickshaw and Asees’s vehicle, a Bentley, were damaged suggests that he was driving more than 100kmph.”

Asees is a British citizen, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder and also holds a valid Indian driving licence, they said. Authorities are now verifying his documents and will corroborate his statement with that of the injured and witnesses.

However, the statement of the injured persons, including two other women from Turkmenistan, could not be recorded on Tuesday as doctors had not declared them fit for giving their version.

Police said that the three women from Turkmenistan were in India on a tourist visa valid for a year. “This was not the first visit to India for them. However, we are yet to ascertain why were they in India,” DCP Madhur Verma said.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 12:05 IST