Bhim Army chief Azad says he will continue fighting against CAA, takes potshots at PM Modi

delhi

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:29 IST

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Friday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he respects the Prime Minister but cannot let him go unchallenged on statements such as protestors can be identified by their clothes and for brining “black laws like Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

“I respect the PM because he occupies a constitutional position, but he should also respect the constitution of the country. I challenge him to get our blood samples checked to see who is more nationalist,” he said, shortly before leaving Delhi, as per a court order.

Azad, also known as Ravan, was arrested during the early hours of December 21 after hours of standoff between the protesters camped inside Jama Masjid and the police waiting outside. Azad had joined a protest at the Jama Masjid on December 20. The same evening police and protestors clashed at Dilli Gate leaving more than 40 people injured.

Azad was grated bail on Wednesday with strict conditions that asked him to leave the city for four weeks.

“I was arrested for making a provocative speech, whereas what I read out there was the Preamble…but I will not step away from the responsibility of fighting against the black law so that tomorrow I will have an answer to give when someone asks what were you doing when the country was being broken and the constitution weakened,” he said, at an interaction with mediaperons at the Indian Women’s Press Corps.

Ravan, who also took potshots at BSP supremo Mayawati for being absent from the ongoing protests against CAA and the proposed NRC, said the laws will impact not only the Muslims, but Dalits who will have no land deeds or other documents to prove their identity as indian citizens.

“I have no opposition to CAA, but why link it to religion; why limit it to six religions. I say include the Tamils also. The Dalits, for instance, are landless. The basis for establishing identity is not driving license or Aadhaar. A lie is being spread,” he said on a question to why he opposes CAA.

Referring to the attacks on university students, he said women’s safety should have been paramount. “Sri Sri Modiji says he is the sevak (servant of people), there are women with kids out in the cold in Shaheen Bagh, he can’t hear them… I wonder how he will hear the voices of the people in far away areas,” he said taking jibes at the PM.

He said anyone who speaks against the government is dubbed an anti-national and the PM has not walked the talk on what he promised from jobs to development.

“Opposition stops the government from becoming a dictatorship. Keechad aur kamal ke beech mein Azad khada hai,” he said.

On whether his electoral debut has been deferred, Ravan said he will first focus on creating awareness about CAA and NRC and subsequently work on firming up the electoral process.

“In December we were working on the electoral debut, but when such laws came, we felt the need to first secure our people, we need to awaken the people against the black law,” he said.

He also commented how fighting elections is no longer possible for the poor, given the expenses required to contest.