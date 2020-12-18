e-paper
Home / Delhi News / BJP leaders protest outside Delhi Assembly, demand release of ₹13,000 crore

BJP leaders protest outside Delhi Assembly, demand release of ₹13,000 crore

delhi Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta, along with party workers and supporters protested outside the Delhi Assembly on Thursday against the “wrong and misleading” policies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and demanded the release of ₹13,000 crore in allegedly pending funds for the three municipalities.

BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma along with senior leaders also participated in the protest. They also opposed the special Assembly session called by the government to discuss the alleged “misappropriation of funds” in the civic bodies. Addressing the protesters, Gupta denied any misappropriation of funds in the civic bodies and said that the AAP had been making “baseless allegations” against the municipalities.

“Our struggle is that of justice against injustice, truth against lies and against irresponsible CM (Arvind) Kejriwal who is ignoring the demands of corporation leaders sitting on a dharna outside his residence for the past 11 days. The CM neither took any steps to control Delhi’s increasing pollution nor to save Delhiites from the corona pandemic. Under the leadership of (Narendra) Modi government, home minister Amit Shah had to intervene twice to save the people of Delhi,” Gupta said.

BJP workers had assembled at Chandgi Ram Akhara on Thursday morning and marched towards the Delhi Assembly. They were stopped by the police near the Assembly. The AAP had earlier this week alleged that there was “misappropriation” of funds worth ₹2,400 crore in the north and south civic bodies. The allegation was denied by the civic bodies on Wednesday.

Addressing the crowd, MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma said that the AAP was politicising the issue and making false allegations.

“AAP leaders have not done any work on the ground so they do not understand the pain of the public. Instead of clearing dues of the municipal corporations, they are politicising the issue,” he said.

