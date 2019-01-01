Boy killed, another hurt in celebratory firings during New Year revelry in Delhi

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly killed and a 12-year-old child hit on his shoulder in two separate incidents of celebratory firing in east Delhi during New Year celebrations, police said on Tuesday.

The first of the two accidents happened a little after midnight at the third Pushta of Usmanpur where an eight-year-old boy was brought to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his family after he was shot. Doctors at the hospital declared him “brought dead”.

“The boy was apparently shot dead during celebratory firing outside his home. We have registered a case of murder and are questioning three suspects,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

Around the same time, a 12-year-old boy was brought to the same hospital with a bullet wound on his shoulder.

“The boy was watching some people dance near his home in Photo Chowk in Welcome area when he was hit,” said another officer.

The boy had to be referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Police have picked up five suspects for questioning in this case.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 11:01 IST