Breather for clogged Ring Road as Delhi metro’s Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar section opens today

From 4pm on Monday, commuters will be able to avoid traffic snarls along the Ring Road while travelling between south and east Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will throw open the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar pocket-I section of Pink Line for public use from Monday evening, after it is inaugurated around 11am.

EASING TRAFFIC JAMS

The 58.59km Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) in its entirety, was constructed to ease traffic snarls along the busy Ring Road.

Since February this year, the corridor — which will also be the longest line in the Delhi Metro network — is being opened in phases for public. The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar pocket-I, is the last major section of the stretch that will be inaugurated.

Traffic police officials are also eagerly waiting for the opening of this section as connectivity through Ashram — one of the busiest intersections of the city — is expected to ease congestion.

“Our concern was that the intersection might get more clogged with auto rickshaws moving along the station gates to pick up commuters. But the multi-modal model they have constructed outside the station has made provisions for dedicated lanes and drop-off points, which if followed, will not create bottlenecks,” said a senior traffic official in-charge of the area.

Estimates show that during peak traffic hours, the Ashram intersection witnesses traffic movement of 2.5 lakh to 3 lakhs vehicles.

NOIDA LINK ROAD

With the coming of Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station, the area is going to be converted into a new transport hub.

The Metro for the first time has reached the doorstep of the third busiest railway station of the city, Hazrat Nizamuddin.

At present, the nearest Metro station from Hazrat Nizamuddin, is Jungpura (Violet Line) that is around four kilometres away from the station.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station will also make reaching the inter-state bus terminus at Sarai Kale Khan easier.

