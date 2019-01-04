Bringing authentic art and artisans to the Capital

Most of us know the traditional warli style of tribal art as a repetitive, motif-based form, where geometric shapes and floral patterns find dominance on shades of red in the background. However, Amit Mahadev Dombhare from Maharashtra does his Warli work using cow dung, too.

“This is a traditional art of Gangad village, Maharashtra. It was originally done using rice flour, but I have changed it a little,” says Dombhare, who is in the Capital for the Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar, along with 180 artisans and craftsmen. The 15-day affair is organised to provide an avenue to artists from across the country who seldom get the chance or the platform to showcase their work.

Talking of giving a spin to traditional art, Soubhik Daw from West Bengal has done that for dhokra metal casting. “The traditional work consists of products made from brass and wood. But I have moulded a round bangle to a straight spoon as a modification,” he says, about one of his many creations on display at the booth.

The festival will also have workshops for visitors, apart from performances, such as the one by Mushtaq Ahmed, a flute maker from Varanasi, and sufi folk singer Mooralala Marwada, who will sing the poetry of Kabir, Mirabai, Ravidas and others.

Additionally, the partner country in the bazaar this year is Indonesia, whose artisans have partnered with those of India to come up with innovative art pieces. The resulting art pieces are known as prototypes, and Jaya Jaitly, founder of Dastkari Haat Samiti, says, “The final artwork thus created will also be displayed in the last two days.

They are prototypes and are not up for sale. When they go back to their country, they can be created over there for sale. The whole purpose is to break the barriers between the craftsmen and community by giving them

a platform to showcase their craft. The bazaar brings authenticated handloom and handmade products back for people.”

Catch it live What: Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar

Where: Dilli Haat, opposite INA Market, New Delhi

When: 1st Jan to 15th Jan

Timings: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: INA on the Yellow Line

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 11:09 IST