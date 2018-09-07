Bus conductor tries to break up fight over urination in Delhi, gets killed

A 30-year-old bus conductor was allegedly stabbed to death by an unknown assailant who had gotten into an altercation with another man over the issue of urinating on a footpath in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park early Friday morning.

The bus conductor, Wasim Alvi, had tried to break up a quarrel between the two men when he was stabbed in his neck by the unknown man. Police said the attacker was angry with the other man, Varun, when he saw him urinating on the footpath. Alvi’s two friends who were with him at the time of the crime said the attacker was threatening Varun by saying he had soiled the place where he runs his shop.

Wasim worked at interstate bus terminal in Kashmere Gate as a private bus conductor. He lived with his eight-month pregnant wife and two daughters - aged 5 and 2 years, in Vijay Vihar near Loni in northeast Delhi.

Wasim’s friend Mustaqim said they along with Shakib were returning home after work in an auto rickshaw. As they took a right turn towards Khajoori from Shastri Park traffic signal, a man stood in the road and flagged down the auto. The auto driver stopped.

“The man, who identified himself as Varun, looked frightened and told us that an unknown man was threatening to kill him with a knife as he had seen him urinating on the footpath. Varun asked us for a lift and we agreed,” said Mustaqim.

As the auto driver tried to start his vehicle, the unknown man stood in front of it and insisted that Varun be left there. He began abusing and dragging Varun out of the auto.

“Wasim went out of the auto and asked the man to spare Varun as he had already apologised for his mistake. At this the man took out a long life and stabbed Wasim in his neck. Wasim collapsed on the road the man fled. We rushed Wasim to Jag Pravesh hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Mustaqim.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said a case of murder has been registered at the New Usmanpur police station and investigations are underway.

“Efforts are on to identify and nab the suspect,” said Thakur.

