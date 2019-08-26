e-paper
Capital hit by spell of light rain, air quality to improve

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung Observatory received 2.4 mm rainfall categorised as ‘light’ rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

delhi Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during rain, in New Delhi(Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
         

Light rain hit the national capital Sunday after a long spell of hot and humid days. Besides, cool and gusty winds blew over the city in the afternoon making the day pleasant for Delhiites.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung Observatory received 2.4 mm rainfall categorised as ‘light’ rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Other weather stations, including Ridge and Lodhi Road recorded 14.2 mm and 10.1mm rainfall during the same time.

“A low pressure system has formed in the Bay of Bengal, which is passing through Madhya Pradesh. In association with this system, easterly winds blowing over Delhi bringing moisture have triggered the rainfall. We expect light rain Monday as well,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecast centre (RWFC),

Also, Srivastava said the cool and gusty winds blowing over the city are a result of heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring regions.

The department has also forecast light rain, drizzle and thundershowers over the coming week.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday were recorded a notch above the season’s average --- 34.1 degrees C and 26.8 degrees C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 91 in the ‘satisfactory’ category. “A further improvement in air quality is expected over the next two days owing to strong winds and rainfall, however, in the satisfactory category only,” said a statement issued by Safar, the pollution monitoring agency under the union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 02:02 IST

